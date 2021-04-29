Femi Obielodan applied to Western Kentucky’s Gatton Academy and Morehead State’s Craft Academy so he’d have a chance to attend a residential school.
What he got was a choice.
Obielodan, a sophomore at The Frankfort Christian Academy, was accepted by both schools, and he’s the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Gatton Academy and the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics are two-year residential schools for gifted students across the state.
Obielodan, the son of Doni Obielodan and James Obielodan, will attend Gatton Academy in the fall.
State Journal: Why did you apply to both Gatton Academy and Craft Academy?
Obielodan: The reason I applied to both was to have double the opportunity to get into a situation like that. The reason I want to go to a school like that is it will enable me academically to get a head start in life.
SJ: Why did you decide to attend Gatton?
Obielodan: My sister, Lola, is already at Gatton, so I’m familiar with it, and I have confidence in the program they have at Western. Also, it’s more established than Craft, and that helps going forward to apply to colleges.
SJ: What is your favorite subject and why?
Obielodan: My favorite subject is science just because it’s very cool and interesting how the world works. There are so many crazy things we don’t know about and it’s because of science, and I like to learn about those things.
SJ: What do you like about attending The Frankfort Christian Academy?
Obielodan: I just like the whole family aspect of it. A lot of people who go to school are friends because they’re stuck in the same building every single day for seven hours. I feel like at TFCA the friends I’ve made are more than that.
That helps going to Gatton, because these friendships are strong enough that we can sustain them even though I’m going away. And in certain aspects we have more freedom. Because of the family atmosphere, they’re not as strict in some situations because they know who you are.
SJ: What do you see as your career path?
Obielodan: So I’m thinking right now about going into a career in astronomy. That’s something I’m excited about with Gatton, to see if astronomy is a possibility as a career and not just a hobby or interest. I’d like to work at NASA a couple years and then open a private business dedicated to space research, like Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
