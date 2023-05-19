Lonnie Lewis, a teacher at The Frankfort Christian Academy, heard last year what a good student Maggie Warfield was as an eighth grader.
Lewis found out what he’d heard was correct this year as Warfield moved to high school.
Warfield has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“I have taught for 49 years and have rarely encountered such a dedicated young lady,” Lewis wrote in nominating Warfield. “I first met her last year as an eighth grader at TFCA and noted how mature she seemed. Other teachers told me of her love of learning and her devotion to doing her best. I thought to myself, ‘this is my kind of student.’ I have discovered this year that she is indeed the real deal.
“Out of a super strong class of 17, she has proven to be one of the two most consistent students in the group. Miss Warfield had one of the two highest exam scores and has had a nice, strong ‘A’ in Human Geography AP for the year as of this date.
“She is a quiet leader who leads by example, and others try to emulate her work ethic. People just love her and heed her comments and suggestions. This past year she had an ‘A’ in every class for the year and won several ‘Student of the Year’ awards in various classes. She and her family attend the Southland Christian Church, Georgetown campus.”
Warfield is the daughter of Mark and Jill Warfield.
State Journal: What motivates you to do well in school?
Warfield: I am motivated by wanting to do my best in every assignment that I do. If I do not put my best in all that I do, such as an activity, assignment, or whatever it is, it would not feel finished.
SJ: What is your favorite class and why?
Warfield: From as early as I can remember, math has always been my favorite. I'm not quite sure why, but it may be because it is a logical and structured process. It is also satisfying when I get a difficult problem right, or I understand a new concept quickly.
SJ: What class is your most challenging, and what challenges you about the class?
Warfield: Based on my experiences, English class, including grammar, comprehension, and writing, has always been the most difficult to understand. These things rarely "click" in my mind to suddenly understand, so I need to put in a lot of concentration and receive lots of explanation. This class is challenging mainly because my teacher pushes me to discover my potential. Because of this class, I am able to understand everything at a deeper level and grow my skills.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Warfield: During this past year in school, I have been involved in the school's fall play, “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” and archery, which lasts from November to March. In the community, I have grown an interest in volunteering at my church. For the past few weeks, I have been training and learning how to operate lights for the stage as a part of the production team at Southland.
SJ: What do you like to do outside of school?
Warfield: I have always relished the opportunity to spend time with family, whether it is watching a show, such as "Wheel of Fortune," or playing a board game. If the weather is nice, I enjoy playing my favorite sport, volleyball, in my yard. Although it is simple, I find it peaceful to sit in the quiet while gazing out a window and taking it all in because life is so fast paced.
