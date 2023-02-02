Robert Brown Jr. has been making news at Hearn Elementary.
The third grader recently became the first student at the school to complete all four components (addition, subtraction, multiplication and division) of the Reflex math program.
For his accomplishment, Robert has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Reflex is a math fluency program that challenges students through engaging games,” Haley Raines, Robert’s teacher, wrote. “Students start with addition and subtraction facts. Then they can be moved to multiplication and division fact 0-10. From there, they can be moved to multiplication and division facts from 0-12.
“Reflex tracks their fluency and will give you the percentage of facts fluent every time you log in. Robert was the first student to reach 100% fluent in all sections. He is a dedicated learner and is always striving to grow his knowledge.
“He plays Reflex in his free time and we (Raines and Principal Megan Barton) can both tell the impact of his commitment. He has inspired other students to strive for 100% and they are following his achievements. We are so, so proud of Robert!”
Robert is the son of Shondiste Brown and Robert Brown.
State Journal: How hard was the Reflex program to do?
Robert: To be honest, it really wasn’t that hard but it was pretty challenging because I got on every morning and focused on Reflex.
SJ: What do you like about math?
Robert: I like that in math there are different strategies that I can use to answer the equations or word problems.
SJ: How does it feel to be the first student at Hearn to reach 100% fluent in all four sections of Reflex?
Robert: I feel pretty good because I am the first one to get this award this year and I feel like a role model to all the kids at my school, Hearn.
SJ: Is math your favorite subject? If it is, what is your next favorite subject and why do you like it?
Robert: Yes, math is my favorite subject! My next favorite subject is P.E. (gym). I like it because I get to work out and play sports.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Robert: The activities I am involved in at school is our school play and I am on the social studies academic team. In the community, I would love to be a civil rights activist like Martin Luther King Jr.
