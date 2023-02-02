Robert Brown Jr. has been making news at Hearn Elementary.

The third grader recently became the first student at the school to complete all four components (addition, subtraction, multiplication and division) of the Reflex math program.

Hearn Elementary's Robert Brown Jr. is the WesBanco Student of the the Week. (Photo via Facebook)

