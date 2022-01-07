Westridge Elementary fifth grader Leighton Voight loves to sing, and in February she’ll be performing with the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) Kentucky Children’s Chorus (KCC) in Louisville.
This was the first year she was eligible to audition for the chorus, and she worked with her music teacher, Rhiannon White, at Westridge. Leighton had to practice and record a specific song for the audition.
For her accomplishment, Leighton has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the week.
Leighton is the daughter of Ryan and Jessica Voight.
State Journal: What part do you sing, and what do you like best about singing?
Leighton: At school, I usually sing soprano but for KCC, they've assigned me to sing alto. My favorite part about singing is the way it makes me feel. I always feel happy when I sing.
SJ: Have you performed in any musicals? What has been your favorite and why?
Leighton: I was supposed to be Mary Poppins in our school's production of Mary Poppins Jr. in 2019 but sadly, COVID shut everything down. This year I will be playing Anna in the school's Frozen Kids play. I really liked the role of Mary Poppins but I'm also excited to play Anna this year.
SJ: Do you belong to any other choruses or musical groups?
Leighton: I belong to our school chorus at Westridge Elementary.
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why is it your favorite?
Leighton: My favorite subject in school is probably writing because I can be creative and write about different things. I also really like music class. We get to sing and play instruments.
SJ: What do you like to do when you're not at school?
Leighton: I like to draw, do all sorts of arts and crafts, and I love to sing and dance.
