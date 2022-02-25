Jase Wainscott’s generosity has made things better for his classmates.

Jase, a first grader at Collins Lane Elementary, used money he received for his birthday to buy snacks for his fellow students.

He is the WesBanco Student of the Week, and he was also named the Franklin County Schools Champion of the Month for February.

“Jase is a student who will greet you with a smile and ‘good morning’ any time you see him,” Collins Lane Principal Beth Lodmell wrote in Jase’s nomination for Champion of the Month.

“Jase was feeling sad that some of his classmates didn't always have a snack each day. So, when Jase got his birthday money he had his dad take him to the store and buy lots of snacks to stock his classroom with. Jase is growing a big heart of kindness and giving to others.”

Jase is the son of Jeffrey Wainscott and Amy O’Neal.

State Journal: Why did you decide to spend your birthday money on snacks for your classroom?

Jase: We needed them. I don’t like seeing people not able to eat.

SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why do you like it?

Jase: Art because I can show how I feel.

SJ: What is your favorite thing about school?

Jase: Learning.

SJ: What do you like to do when you’re not in school?

Jase: Jump on the trampoline.

SJ: What would you like to be when you grow up?

Jase: I want to work on cars when I get big.

