Joey Webb likes to read, play the banjo and compete on the Capital Day School academic team.
Joey, an eighth grader at Capital Day, is the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“I have had the pleasure of teaching him for the last two and a half years,” wrote CDS middle school English teacher Amanda Caudle, who nominated Joey. “He is a conscientious student and an avid reader.
“A member of our school's academic team since fourth grade, he recently placed first in the region in social studies and fifth in the region in language arts. He will be advancing to compete at the state level. In addition to his academic endeavors, Joey, a fifth-generation banjo player, is an accomplished bluegrass musician.”
Joey is the son of Sarah and James Webb.
SJ: What is your favorite kind of book to read and why?
Joey: My favorite kind of book changes from day to day. I recently got into “A Song of Ice and Fire” by George R.R. Martin and it has been great. But in terms of genre I love science fiction and fantasy.
SJ: What is your favorite subject and why?
Joey: My favorite is social studies. There is a lot to learn about social studies because there is so much more content in the subject than in others.
SJ: What do you like about being on the academic team?
Joey: What I like about being on the academic team is getting to learn more about the subjects I like outside of school. Me being on the academic team makes me study more than I would if I wasn’t on the academic team.
SJ: How long have you been playing the banjo, and where do you play?
Joey: I’ve been playing the banjo for eight to nine years. Currently I’m not playing due to the pandemic, but in the past have played on Woodsongs, Red Barn and several others.
SJ: Besides playing the banjo, what are some of your hobbies?
Joey: Currently my main hobby is reading.
