Mahmood Ateyeh has played a key role in the success of Western Hills’ academic team this year.
After placing first in math at the regional Governor’s Cup competition, Ateyeh finished fourth in the math at the state Governor’s Cup.
He was also part of the quick recall team that finished second in the region to qualify for the state Governor’s Cup. It was the first time in school history that WHHS’ quick recall team advanced to state.
For his accomplishments, Ateyeh has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.
As a team, Western Hills finished 16th at the state Governor’s Cup competition.
Ateyeh, a freshman, is the son of Ossama Ateyeh and Ablah Atieh.
State Journal: What is the format for the math competition at the Governor's Cup?
Ateyeh: The Governor’s Cup high school math test is 60 minutes long. There are 50 questions in the body of the test and 10 tiebreakers that become useful if multiple contestants get the same score on the 50 questions. A wide variety of questions can be asked, including from relatively simple algebra problems to much harder calculus problems.
SJ: What do you like about solving math problems?
Ateyeh: It’s a little hard for me to pinpoint why I like math problems. My mom and dad have motivated me a lot to work hard in school and excel in mathematics. Additionally, I have two older brothers that were involved in competitions like Governor’s Cup and were good at math. This rubbed off on me at a fairly young age. My dad especially helped me and my brothers in school, including pushing us to study for Governor's Cup. Specifically for Governor’s Cup though, besides the fact that I am better at math than at the other subjects, I think I prefer the math test over other ones because the math test is not just about memorization. In some other subject tests, it’s “you know it or you don’t.” But in math, it's not all about putting various pieces of information into your brain. Time management can be very important. The test involves knowledge, strategy, skill, and problem-solving.
SJ: Which is more challenging, the math competition or quick recall team, and why?
Ateyeh: Each has its own strengths. Quick recall being a team event means that multiple people come to contribute to success. Nonetheless, there is specialization, so it's not as if every question is in my alley. Contrastingly, the math test’s questions are all in my focus. However, quick recall is less nerve-racking than testing because the results of quick recall play out in front of your eyes as the game progresses while the results of the test come out way after you have concluded the examination. For example, on the test I took this year, I had roughly reasoned my score, and I didn’t know how this compared to other people's scores. Some years, my score may not even be top 10, but happily, in this one, everybody else’s score also reflected the difficulty I had on this test.
SJ: What do you see as the benefit of academic competition?
Ateyeh: I think academic competitions can inspire people to work harder in pursuit of knowledge. In learning math, science, and other facts to prepare for Governor’s Cup, I’ve also allowed myself to excel in school and make myself a more intellectual person. The knowledge that can be taken from learning for the math test can be applied in one’s current and future schooling career as well as a future job.
SJ: What other activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Ateyeh: Besides the academic team, I am also involved in the FFA. I participated in the conduct of meetings team at the advisor position at a competition, and the team is now invited to the Kentucky state competition. The conduct of meetings event essentially boils down to talking, sometimes scripted and sometimes not. It includes a debate portion in which good speaking skills, a confident tone, and creativity can all play a role.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.