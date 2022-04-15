Olivia Barker, a junior at Western Hills, has been involved with FFA for just two years, but she’s made an impact.

Barker was recently selected as the 2022-2023 Capital City Region president. The selection was made through an interview process.

For her accomplishment, Barker has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Besides being involved in the FFA, Barker is a member of the volleyball and archery teams at WHHS. She is also part of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Y-Club, Youth Salute and Spanish Honor Society, and she’s taking part in the Governor’s Scholars Program this summer.

Barker is the daughter of Gina Barker and Will Barker.

State Journal: How did you become involved in FFA?

Barker: Actually my sister inspired me to get involved. I wasn’t particularly interested in agriculture my first year, but my sister got involved, and I could see the leadership opportunities could be really helpful for my high school experience.

SJ: What will your duties be as region president?

Barker: Mostly working with my team to organize regional events. The first thing coming up is the regional banquet. We’ll be inducted there, and then I’ll be working on events with chapters throughout the region.

SJ: What do you like best about FFA?

Barker: I’d say it’s the opportunity to develop as a person in so many ways. There are speaking competitions. I do senior parliamentary procedure, and it moves you forward.

SJ: What would you say to someone who says they haven’t joined FFA because they’re not interested in agriculture or farming?

Barker: That’s really something that’s just a stereotype, that FFA is for just farmers. It’s a place where you can learn, focus on leadership opportunities, and it’s a place where you can develop friendships more than anything.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Barker: I know I want to go to college, but I haven’t picked one yet. I’ve been taking visits and doing research so far.

