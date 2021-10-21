Western Hills senior Levi Belen recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, and for this achievement he has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Belen is a member of Boy Scout Troop 37 in Lawrenceburg. In addition to the Eagle rank, Belen also earned a Bronze Palm by completing five more merit badges than the 21 required to be an Eagle Scout.
An avid mountain bike rider and member of the Bluegrass Berms Cycling team, Belen selected an Eagle Scout project that would benefit cyclists. He worked with Troy Hearn with the Kentucky Mountain Bike Association who identified a two-mile section of trail at Capitol View Park that needed to be finalized.
Belen coordinated a crew of volunteers to construct four bridges over ditches, clear out undergrowth and re-route a section due to erosion.
During his time in scouting, Belen has held the positions of senior patrol leader, chaplain’s aide, quartermaster and historian.
Belen is a member of North Benson Baptist Church where he serves on the tech team by running the overhead and security monitors. He has completed volunteer service at the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society and L.I.F.E. House.
Belen is the son of Robert and Rita Belen.
State Journal: How did you become involved in scouting?
Belen: I brought home a flyer from elementary school about a camping and fishing trip. Thought that sounded fun and like something that I wanted to do. At some point my brother joined scouts and I followed him to Troop 37.
SJ: What do you see as the benefits of being in scouting?
Belen: You learn a lot of skills that are helpful. For example learning how to read a map without a compass, cook over a fire, communicate better and lifesaving skills. You also learn good qualities that make you a better person and citizen.
SJ: What was the biggest challenge of your Eagle Scout project?
Belen: My biggest challenge was communicating the different tasks to the volunteers because of the different ages. After a while it got easier and they were coming to me for help and questions.
SJ: What has been the hardest badge for you to earn in scouting, and which has been the easiest?
Belen: My hardest badge to earn was Environmental Science. My counselor presented me with an environmental issue that I had to try and solve. The easiest was shotgun shooting because it felt natural to me and I caught on quickly.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Belen: My plans are to go to a welding school, but I haven’t decided which one yet.
