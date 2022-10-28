Student of the week (new)

Western Hills’ Nathan Carpenter has been competing in spelling bees for about five years, and last week he placed second at the regional deaf and hard of hearing spelling bee.

With his second-place finish, Carpenter will advance to the state deaf and hard of hearing spelling bee.

102922.StudentWeek-Carpenter_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Nathan Carpenter is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription