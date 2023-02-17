Student of the week (new)

The arts have always been a part of Kaitlyn McCoy’s life, and the Western Hills freshman was recently selected to be a member of the KFTA Youth Arts Council.

For her achievement, McCoy has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Western Hills' Kaitlyn McCoy is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

