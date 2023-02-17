The arts have always been a part of Kaitlyn McCoy’s life, and the Western Hills freshman was recently selected to be a member of the KFTA Youth Arts Council.
For her achievement, McCoy has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
The KFTA (Kentuckians for the Arts) is a nonprofit arts advocacy organization, and McCoy was selected to be a part of the KFTA Youth Arts Council through an application process that included recommendations.
McCoy is the daughter of Kimberly and Jay McCoy.
State Journal: How did you become interested in art?
McCoy: I took great inspiration from my father. It helped a lot having an artist in the family growing up. I have always enjoyed creating art; I find it to be a relaxing activity. It allows you to take the ideas in your head and bring them into the real world.
SJ: What do you do on the arts council?
McCoy: As a member of the KFTA Youth Arts Council our job is to help the Kentuckians For the Arts Council connect with the youth in our state. We are coming up with more ways to get people involved in the arts and reach out to young people.
SJ: What is your favorite medium of art and why is it your favorite?
McCoy: I wouldn't say I have a favorite medium of art, but I prefer to work in traditional mediums rather than digital.
SJ: Why do you think art is important?
McCoy: I think it's important to acknowledge art as a universal language. Art branches into history, science, literature, and even math. It's fundamental to our cultures and our history.
SJ: What groups or activities do you participate in at school or in the community?
McCoy: I participate in band, art club, and the school's flute ensemble. Outside of school I participate in an improv group every other weekend.
