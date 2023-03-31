Western Hills junior Nathan Mehaffy brought home the gold last week, taking first place in science at the state Governor’s Cup competition.
For his achievement, Mehaffy has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
According to the website for the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition, Governor’s Cup “encourages depth and breadth of academic knowledge, cultural literacy, teamwork, leadership, creativity, risk assessment, and critical thinking, and provides the fun that comes with being part of a team. Established in 1985, KAAC now serves over 20,000 students and nearly 1,200 schools at over 400 competitions each year.”
Mehaffy advanced to the state Governor’s Cup through the district and regional Governor’s Cup competitions. He was also the district and regional champion in science.
Mehaffy has been competing on academic teams since the seventh grade. He competes in science and math, and at competitions where he’s allowed to compete in three subjects, also competes in language arts.
Mehaffy is the son of Rick Mehaffy and Andrea Mehaffy.
State Journal: How does the competition work?
Mehaffy: The competition I won was the written testing event, in which each competitor must answer 70 multiple choice questions covering a very broad range of content on one of five subjects (math, science, social studies, language arts, or arts and humanities) in 50 minutes. The first 50 questions are the main test. Ordinarily, participants are ranked by their scores on this section.
If there are ties, the next 10 questions are used as tiebreakers. If there are still ties, the final 10 questions are used as tiebreakers. (Math is slightly different: there are 60 questions in 60 minutes, so there is a 50-question main test and only one 10-question set of tiebreakers.) Each competitor can take up to two of the subject tests (for me, math and science). I placed first in science and got a fairly unremarkable score in math (33rd in state if I remember correctly).
SJ: Science is a broad topic. How do you prepare for the competitions?
Mehaffy: Science is indeed a very broad topic, which makes preparing for the competitions very difficult. My process begins with reviewing tests from previous years in order to discover the topics that they ask about most often. There are a few recurring patterns: types of fungi, orders of insects, etc. I then use online resources (primarily Wikipedia, Khan Academy, and various freely available MCAT study resources) to learn about these topics in detail.
In order to retain such large amounts of information, I use a combination of spaced repetition flashcards (flashcards where the time interval between reviews increases as you learn the cards better, in order to allow you to constantly add new cards), using the free program Anki, and visual mnemonic systems (systems where information is encoded into memorable images in order to make it easier to remember). It also helps that I was a serious nerd as a young child, and spent much of my time reading various science books. Often, I'll come across a question that I haven't explicitly studied, but that I somehow remember from a book I read years ago.
SJ: Do you have a favorite area of science, and why is it your favorite?
Mehaffy: My favorite area of science is probably physics. I enjoy physics more than other sciences because it is less "messy;” it is generally very strict and mathematical and attempts to explain things at their root rather than at a high level of abstraction. (As opposed to a science like biology, which is chaotic and full of exceptions to pretty much every rule.)
SJ: What do you like about being on the academic team?
Mehaffy: I enjoy being on the academic team because it gives me an incentive to learn beyond what I ordinarily would have in high school, even in AP classes. It also gives me an outlet for my competitive spirit — friendly competition with other members of my team is my primary motivator to study. Even with the competition removed, though, simply being in a community with so many highly intelligent people is enjoyable of its own accord.
SJ: What other groups are you involved in at school or in the community?
Mehaffy: Besides the academic team, I am involved in my school's chess club and in a state lego robotics competition called RCX run by STLP (the Kentucky Student Technology Leadership Program). I am also a brown belt in Kempo at the Christian Martial Arts Association in Frankfort.
