Western Hills junior Nathan Mehaffy brought home the gold last week, taking first place in science at the state Governor’s Cup competition.

For his achievement, Mehaffy has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Western Hills' Nathan Mehaffy is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

