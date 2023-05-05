Western Hills’ Ally Napier has made quick work of high school, and she’s done it in impressive fashion.
Napier is graduating this month after three years of high school. She’s a straight-A student who has taken an AP/dual credit course load.
For her achievement, Napier is the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Napier was named the Student Champion of the Month by Franklin County Schools in April. She holds a leadership position in the Western Hills FFA chapter as secretary.
"Ally is the type of student who sees something that needs to be done and completes it,” said Jeff Shaffer, an agriculture teacher at WHHS. “She always asks what she can do to help and puts forth the extra effort to get the task accomplished. Ally shows a supreme work ethic here at school and in the community."
Napier has received a three-year ROTC scholarship to Texas A&M University as well as two other scholarships affiliated with TAMU’s Corps of Cadets program.
Napier is the daughter of Derrick and Julie Napier.
State Journal: When did you make the decision to graduate in three years?
Napier: At the end of my sophomore year, I discovered that there would be a junior graduating with the class of 2022 and did some research into how they did that. I found out that Kentucky has an Early Graduation Pathway that is fairly simple to follow. I scheduled a meeting with Mrs. (Lori) Vanover (our academic counselor) to learn more. I've never really enjoyed school because I've been pretty bored in many of my classes. In my mind, getting through high school more quickly would allow me to challenge myself and give me a year's head start on doing things that are more interesting.
SJ: How difficult has it been to reach that goal? How rewarding has it been?
Napier: The Early Graduation Pathway requirements are fairly simple to accomplish. I believe that if more people were aware of the program, many more students would participate. The initial stigma with this path that I've heard from some teachers is that it's typically used by students who want to work full time, or have some other goal that doesn't involve furthering their education.
My plan has been to enter college following graduation, which definitely differs from the norm. The difficulties with graduating early are mostly that I started driving and applying for colleges (I just turned 17) at the same time while also working, participating in clubs, and taking an AP/dual credit course load. Google calendars has definitely been my ally through all of this. My time management has improved greatly. Many thanks go out to understanding teachers, mentors, and my amazing family!
Also, my dream school was USMA (United States Military Academy), which has a very long and tedious application process. I began my application the summer following my sophomore year and worked on getting in the best shape for the fitness test, filling out a lot of paperwork, writing quality essays, and preparing for interviews. I received nominations from Congressman Andy Barr, Senator Mitch McConnell, and Vice President Kamala Harris to West Point. However, I did not receive a regular appointment from West Point. I am very bummed that I didn't get in but I am proud of all of the hard work I put into successfully completing that application process.
SJ: What activities have you been involved in at school and in the community?
Napier: I am a member of many WHHS clubs such as Beta, the National Honor Society, and the Fellowship of Christian Students. However, I am most heavily involved in FFA. I joined FFA as a sixth grader at Bondurant just because there were some fun field trips. When I reached high school, I became much more active in the chapter. In my sophomore year, I held a committee chair position and this year I am chapter secretary. I have had many amazing opportunities through this club. At National Convention, I met kids from all over the U.S. Through competitions, I have become a better speaker, leader, and have quite a bit of miscellaneous ag knowledge. I have especially loved working in the greenhouse each year. The horticulture teacher, Mr. Shaffer, has been a terrific mentor and encourager to me throughout my high school career.
I currently work at the West Side Kroger and was at B’s Bakery downtown for a few years. I've participated in a few community service projects: I was a library aide at Bridgeport for the fall semester, and have assisted with the police department's Shop with a Cop and the Salvation Army's Angel Tree programs.
SJ: Where will you be attending college, and how did you decide on that school?
Napier: I will be attending Texas A&M University this fall. They have an amazing ROTC program, military training through the Corps of Cadets, and have a terrific political science college (The Bush School), which is what I plan to study. I actually went to Texas for the first time last week to tour the campus, and decided it was the place I wanted to be. I plan to serve in the Army following college, and hopefully branch military intelligence.
