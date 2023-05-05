Student of the week (new)
050623.Student Week-Napier_submitted.JPG

Western Hills' Ally Napier is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

Western Hills’ Ally Napier has made quick work of high school, and she’s done it in impressive fashion.

Napier is graduating this month after three years of high school. She’s a straight-A student who has taken an AP/dual credit course load.

