Holland Riddell has been competing on academic teams since she was a fourth-grader at Collins Lane.
Now a sophomore at Western Hills, Riddell went solo at the Individual Player National Championship Quiz Bowl Tournament earlier this month in Chicago.
Tournament officials tracked each player’s correct answers and how fast they answered them through six rounds of quick recall that included questions in eight categories.
Every player received an overall ranking and a ranking in every subject. Riddell was 46th overall out of 200 competitors, and that was the highest finisher among players from Kentucky.
For her achievement, Riddell has been chosen as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
Riddell’s strongest categories were pop culture/sports, where she placed third, and literature, where she placed 35th.
Riddell is the daughter of Susan Riddell and Mark Riddell.
State Journal: On the Western Hills academic team, you compete in quick recall and written testing. Which is your favorite and why?
Riddell: I test in both language arts and arts and humanities, and although I enjoy showing my knowledge in this way, my favorite thing is quick recall. This feels more competitive and is more of a race to see who will know the answer the fastest. Testing is cool when it comes to focusing on your best subjects, but it lacks the excitement that quick recall brings.
SJ: What is the most challenging part of academic competitions?
Riddell: The most challenging aspect of competing in these academic competitions is the people you’re going up against. You get to meet so many people of unbelievable intellect who really show you just how smart teens can be. And just being prepared for any question or topic they might throw at you is difficult, but lots of Jeopardy! can help that.
SJ: What do you see as the benefit of academic competitions?
Riddell: There are a lot of benefits of academic competition that I’ve seen in my own life. When starting at such a young age, you build your knowledge of subjects from art, to literature, to history. And for me, this doesn’t go away. I’ll go to a museum and be able to recognize paintings. I’ll be in history class already knowing where all the countries in the world are located. It really just cultures you in the world we live in. Along with that, there are some friendships and relationships that you make with those you see and play against so often. I’m so grateful for the people I’ve met through academic team as they make my life so much better.
SJ: What is your favorite subject in school and why is it your favorite?
Riddell: My favorite school subject is, no surprise, English. I really love English for reasons I’ve already mentioned, but for others as well. People tend to not appreciate how essential the things taught in English are. From grammar to poem and book analysis in high school classes, I will use those forever. The amazing English and language arts teachers I’ve had in school also have helped make it my favorite subject.
SJ: What other activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Riddell: I take part in a number of other activities outside of the academic team. I am on the Western Hills girls varsity soccer and cross country teams. I am also currently playing in a spring recreational league in Woodford County. At Hills, I’m part of the French Club, Young Democrats, Beta Club and KUNA. I am also a sophomore class representative, and I’m about to start working for the Frankfort Parks and Recreation Department.
