Holland Riddell has been competing on academic teams since she was a fourth-grader at Collins Lane.

Now a sophomore at Western Hills, Riddell went solo at the Individual Player National Championship Quiz Bowl Tournament earlier this month in Chicago.

Western Hills' Holland Riddell is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

