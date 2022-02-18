Western Hills freshman Maddie Smith is helping animals in the community as a volunteer at the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals.

She’s also on a lifelong self-improvement journey to help herself.

Smith, a freshman, has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“I look forward to the Saturdays when Maddie is on the schedule because I know I’m going to be greeted with a smile and positive attitude,” Martin, L.I.F.E. House president, said. “She spoils our guests with tender loving care and is a joy to work with.

“I am inspired by Maddie’s commitment to her academic and extracurricular activities, yet she still makes time to volunteer to care for the animals in need in our community.”

Smith is the daughter of Wesley Smith and Jennifer Devine.

State Journal: How long have you been volunteering at L.I.F.E. House and what do you like about it?

Smith: I have been volunteering at L.I.F.E. House for a little over two years. What I like about L.I.F.E. House is taking care of the animals, assisting and learning from Mrs. Betty.

SJ: Do you ever have a hard time seeing an animal get adopted?

Smith: Sometimes it is hard to see an animal that has been at L.I.F.E. House for a long time get adopted because you have built a relationship with that animal, but overall, it’s really exciting to see them go to their forever home.

SJ: I understand you’ve been on a self-improvement program. What do you do on this program and do you have a goal?

Smith: The self-improvement journey I am on is to lose weight by eating clean food and exercising so I can be my best self. I have lost 130 pounds with this lifelong journey.

SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why is it your favorite?

Smith: My favorite subject at school is science because there are so many different types of science to learn about like biology, chemistry or earth science.

SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?

Smith: In addition to volunteering at L.I.F.E. House, I am in my school FFA and HOSA clubs. I am the freshman class vice president. I am on the Western Hills swim team, and during the summer I swim with the Frankfort Stingrays.

