Western Hills senior Gabe True is wrapping up a successful high school career.
True placed seventh in science in the KAAC (Kentucky Association for Academic Competition) state Governor’s Cup competition, and in January he was selected as one of 1,609 semifinalists for the Coca-Cola Scholarship program out of 99,403 students who applied.
Last summer, he took first place in the 11th grade science competition at the national Beta Club convention.
True is the WesBanco Student of the Week.
In addition to being a member of the WHHS academic team, True has also been involved in the concert, marching and pep bands at Western Hills, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, serving as president last year, Young Independents, Boy Scouts, one season with the Bluegrass Baseball Club and martial arts.
True is the son of Michelle and Eric True.
State Journal: What is your favorite subject in school and what draws you to it?
True: My favorite subject throughout high school has been science. It's been the subject which I've competed in the most. Science is a way for me to understand the world and to apply concepts to real life.
SJ: Is there a subject you haven't been able to study in depth that interests you, and why does it interest you?
True: I haven't studied computer science in particular as much as I wished. There's an opportunity to take AP Computer Science here at Western Hills, but I've chosen other classes instead. I've always found the concept of programming websites to be really fascinating.
SJ: What do you see as the benefit of academic competition?
True: Academic competition has been a huge motivation to continue learning. When I've competed against the top people in the state and country (for national Beta) it really encouraged me to put more work into learning. I've been able to apply what I've learned in competitions to other classes. There have been several classes I've gone through and knew the content already, and school has been easier because of it. I've also met a lot of really nice people through these competitions that have changed my life. My academic team coach, Mr. (Ryan) Hale, has completely changed my life and pushed me to be better as a whole — not just academically.
SJ: What is the best advice anyone's given you about school/academics?
True: The best advice I've ever received is to do what interests me. While it's true that working in all subjects in school is certainly necessary, focusing on what you like the most develops a passion for learning that can be applied to other subjects later. Learning science, for me, allowed me to see its applications in other fields, which led to me studying those as well.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
True: After high school, I plan on double majoring in business and computer science. So far, I've been accepted into the University of Chicago. I still need to wait until April 6 to see which Ivies, if any, I get into, but as of right now, I'd say UChicago may be my first choice.
