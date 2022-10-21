Whitman Scott went out of his way to help a new student feel at home at Peaks Mill.
On his own, Whitman, a fourth grader at the school, wrote a letter to the new student so he’d feel comfortable at his new school.
For his act of kindness, Whitman was selected as the Student Champion of the Month for October by Franklin County Schools, and he’s the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Our Character Strong focus has been empathy for this year, and he is certainly a student who embodies this trait through his actions daily,” Peaks Mill Principal Cassie House wrote in her nomination to FCS.
“Whitman has a big heart, is a great friend and has shown empathy to a new student this month. Whitman, without prompting, took a walk in someone else’s shoes and allowed this new student to be seen and make an immediate friend of him. Kindness is often undervalued, but Whitman makes sure to extend this kindness and respect to new students as demonstrated by his letter, but also daily with his classmates.
“With more little leaders like Whitman big change can happen in those simple acts of kindness that may go unnoticed by some, but we want to make sure that he is recognized for this extra effort.”
Whitman is the son of Josh Scott and Rae Scott.
State Journal: Why did you decide to write a letter to the new student?
Whitman: Because I wanted to make him feel comfortable. I’ve been the new kid before.
SJ: How did the new student react to your letter?
Whitman: He wrote back and we became best friends!
SJ: What do you like best about school?
Whitman: Playing with my friends and meeting new people. I like to include people and make people happy. I just want people to be happy.
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why is it your favorite?
Whitman: Art. Cause when you’re done, you don’t just sit there, you get to free draw. [What’s free draw?] At the end you get to draw whatever, get a marker and some paper, and just draw whatever you want.
SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school?
Whitman: I like to build things, create things, all that stuff. I like to walk around outside and play with our chickens, but not the mean rooster. I try to ignore the mean rooster. I like to play with Jolene and Oliver (his dogs), like fetch and keep-away, or chase, or something like that.
