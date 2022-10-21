Whitman Scott went out of his way to help a new student feel at home at Peaks Mill.

On his own, Whitman, a fourth grader at the school, wrote a letter to the new student so he’d feel comfortable at his new school.

Peaks Mill's Whitman Scott is the WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

