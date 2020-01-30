013120_student01_MH.jpg
William “Zander” Edington
WesBanco Student of the Week
William “Zander” Edington, a fifth grader at Westridge Elementary, is the WesBanco Student of the Week.

Zander, who is 11 years old, was nominated by teacher Britney Spicer for his leadership in the classroom.

“He continually strives to show leadership everyday and everywhere in our school. He’s a kind hearted soul who inspires others,” Spicer wrote in an email nominating Zander.

He is the son of Jay and Tracy Edington. 

State Journal: What do you like about Westridge?

Zander Edington: The things I like about Westridge are the people. Everybody is nice around Westridge, especially the teachers. 

SJ: Are you excited for the transition to middle school?

ZE: Kind of. I want to go to Bondurant for football and stuff, but I want to stay here because I like the teachers here.

SJ: What activities do you do?

ZE: I play football, video games and I like playing outside.

SJ: What does leadership mean to you?

ZE: Leadership means to me trying to keep everyone on task so nobody gets in trouble because I don’t like getting people in trouble and I don’t like people getting in trouble, so I like to try to keep them out of trouble.

SJ: Who is someone you look up to?

ZE: I look up to Aaron Donald. He’s a defensive end for the (Los Angeles) Rams. He is a leader on the Rams and he keeps everybody on track and plays out of his mind. 

SJ: What do you want to be when you grow up?

ZE: I want to be a YouTuber and a football player. 

