Abby Vaught and Bryan Starkey, two fourth graders from Second Street School, are this week’s WesBanco’s Students of the Week.
The two students won the elementary division of the Archives Cross Country Meet. Bryan finished in a time of 6:44 and Abby had a time of 6:55. Both also won recent student elections. For fourth grade, Bryan is the representative and Abby is the senator.
Abby is the daughter of Jonathan and Gretchen Vaught and Bryan is the son of David and Stephanie Starkey, who nominated the students as she is their coach and a teacher at SSS.
State Journal: Why did you all start to run cross country?
Bryan Starkey: I didn’t. She makes me (pointing to Stephanie Starkey).
Abby Vaught: I like running.
SJ: How long have you been on the team?
AV: This is my second year.
BS: This is my fifth.
SJ: What is your favorite part about being on the team?
BS: The running part and I get to see my friends.
AV: I like making goals and trying to achieve them and stuff.
SJ: Do either of you play other sports, and what are they?
BS: I play a ton. I play soccer. I play golf. I play baseball. I play basketball. I do track.
AV: I do track and cross country.
SJ: What do you like about being at Second Street School?
BS: I like that it’s an open community and if you live somewhere in district, you might be living right next to a friend. It’s easy to make friends here.
AV: Everyone is nice. The teachers are good.