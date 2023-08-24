Franklin County Schools added high school student representatives to its board of education last year.
This year’s student representatives are seniors Olivia Adkins of Franklin County and Josh Scott of Western Hills, and they have been selected as the WesBanco Students of the Week.
“We’re looking for people who will speak up,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said about the students. “We don’t want someone who’s going to sit there quietly. We’re looking for a good person with the ability to speak up and tell us what’s going on in their schools, good or bad.”
The student representatives aren’t allowed to vote during the board meetings.
To select the student representatives, the district asks the FCHS and WHHS principals for nominations, and each principal submits several names. Recommendations are taken on the nominees to select a representative from each high school.
Adkins is the daughter of Richard Adkins and Emily Adkins, and Scott is the son of Matt and Lisa Scott.
State Journal: What activities are you involved in at school and in the community?
Adkins: At Franklin County High School, I am Senior Class Co-President for the Class of 2024 and Co-Vice President of the FCHS Key Club. I am a member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America). I actively participate in Pep Club and Student Council. I am also captain of the FCHS varsity swim team. In my community, I am a dancer at Capital City Dance Studio. In addition, I am involved in many community events through active participation in FCHS Key Club service projects.
Scott: At Western Hills, I am President of the Senior Class, a captain on the football team, President of the National Honor Society, Vice President of Beta Club, FCA character coach, and I serve as youth counselor and usher at Westview Baptist Church.
SJ: What would you like to accomplish as a student representative on the school board?
Adkins: As a student representative on the school board, I would like to be able to provide a voice for all of the students at Franklin County High School. Most students do not have the opportunity to speak up about their concerns in front of the school board, and my hope is that they will share their thoughts with me so that I can be their voice. This will allow me to work with the board to help create solutions and bring in much needed changes. I also want to be able to share with the board the good things happening at FCHS so that they will know about all of the wonderful things taking place in our Flyer community. It is important to me that as a representative I am able to make an impact that will benefit everyone at FCHS.
Scott: I would like to make a positive impact within FCS that will leave a legacy for the WHHS Class of 2024. Also, I will relay information from the school board meetings to my school.
SJ: What do you like best about your high school?
Adkins: Franklin County High School is not just a school, it is also a community. As students walk through the hallways in the morning, they are greeted not just by teachers but also by their peers. Everyone within FCHS goes to great lengths to create bonds with one another, which is what makes our community so strong. From the huge student sections at FCHS sports where students are supporting their fellow classmates to the students rallying behind a good cause to better them and those around them, just about everything good that happens at FCHS is because of the community that we have. After recent suicides in the Flyer community, the Class of 2024 spent the summer creating the Flyers Care Project to raise awareness and offer encouragement and mental health resources for students at Franklin County High School. The Flyer community is what is best about FCHS.
Scott: The environment at Western Hills feels like family. The growth being displayed over the past two years with the addition of new administrative staff has really made a positive impact on morale, which was needed after the pandemic.
SJ: What do you see as the benefit of extracurricular activities?
Adkins: Extracurricular activities are something that I always encourage students to do when they enter high school because they offer so many benefits to students. There are a variety of activities to get involved in like clubs, sports, music and class officer positions. There is something for everyone. Some students choose one thing to concentrate their attention on, and some (like me) divide their focus onto many different things. When you talk to any student involved in an extracurricular activity, they will tell you (no matter what that activity is), it opens up a world of new opportunities for them. Extracurriculars allow students to meet new people, gain new experiences, and so much more. The most important benefit that students can gain from extracurricular activities is learning new things about themselves. They are able to figure out what they like and do not like doing, as well as what they can do and things they need to improve. This is extremely important in high school considering this is when students are getting ideas about what they want to do in the future.
SJ: Why did you enter a mullet contest last year, and why did you cut your mullet?
Scott: Several people shared information about the national mullet competition with my mom and thought I should enter. I wanted to win because there was a monetary prize and I planned to donate it to my church and flood victims in eastern Kentucky. I came in fourth place in the nation. No prize but a great experience! I cut the mullet recently because I promised the senior class if they would vote for me for class president I would cut the mullet, and I’m a man of my word. I have also applied to the United States Naval Academy and will be applying to other service academies as well. Chances are, my hair will be even shorter next year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.