Franklin County Schools added high school student representatives to its board of education last year.

This year’s student representatives are seniors Olivia Adkins of Franklin County and Josh Scott of Western Hills, and they have been selected as the WesBanco Students of the Week.

Western Hills' Josh Scott is a WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)
Franklin County's Olivia Adkins is a WesBanco Student of the Week.(Photo submitted)

