Two Frankfort High students were recently named Students of the Week at Traiblazer Early College and Career Academy in Harrodsburg.
For their achievement, Vance Mueller and Mia Farr have been named WesBanco Students of the Week.
Mueller is studying automotive technology and Farr is studying health science at Trailblazer.
Frankfort Independent Schools is a district partner with Trailblazer, and FIS sends mobile hotspots on the bus so students can work while they commute.
Mueller, a junior, is the son of Andrea and Michael Mueller.
Farr, a junior, is the daughter of Wendi Reich.
State Journal: How did you become interested in the field you’re studying at Trailblazer?
Mueller: I grew up around cars, so when I saw I could take a class and work on cars during school my choice was obvious.
Farr: Since being a little kid I’ve always been interested in the medical field, but after realizing I have so many options it sparked even more.
SJ: What are the benefits of going to Trailblazer?
Mueller: Some benefits of going to Trailblazer are I get to work on and learn about working on new cars, and our online section of the class is through Ford’s service training program.
Farr: I get a hands-on experience with nursing, I have a great teacher, and it’s very motivational.
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why?
Mueller: My favorite subject other than Trailblazer is English because even though I don’t like the Great Gatsby, it’s easier to understand than imaginary numbers and mantle plumes.
Farr: Easy, nursing! This is the only class that keeps me going to school every day no matter what condition I’m in. I work as hard as possible in my other classes to keep my spot in Trailblazer.
SJ: What clubs or activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Mueller: I am vice president of the junior class, I swim, shoot archery and I’m also a cofounder of the service committee.
Farr: Currently I’m not involved in any activities.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Mueller: For post-secondary education I plan to attend SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design) for product design.
Farr: I am currently pregnant, which is a big reason I’m so stern about being in my nursing class. I plan to take care of my baby while working as a CNA (certified nursing assistant) and getting my RN degree at BCTC or UK.
