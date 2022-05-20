Franklin County seniors Katherine Nolan and Jacob Hogan have been excelling in the classroom, but they’ve also been making a big impact as class officers.
“As co-presidents of the FCHS Class of 2022 they have led responsibly and conscientiously and served unselfishly in creating, implementing and accomplishing numerous projects for the benefit of the seniors, and for all the students, in our school,” said teacher and senior class sponsor Terry Johnson, who nominated them. “From sock-hops, to Miss. and Mr. FCHS pageants, to homecoming dances (more than 1,000 students attended our two homecoming dances), to the senior talent show, to baccalaureate and the senior prom, they have represented our school in the most positive way possible.”
For their work, Nolan and Hogan have been named WesBanco Students of the Week.
“They have been instrumental in raising $25,000 to provide a totally free senior prom for their classmates,” Johnson said of Nolan and Hogan. “They are two of the most committed, caring and conscientious students our school has seen.”
Nolan is the daughter of Brad Nolan and Lori Nolan.
Hogan is the son of Lana and Doug Hogan.
State Journal: Why were you interested in being class president?
Nolan: I ran for president because I wanted to be more involved in the school and have a memorable senior year. I had no idea how big the responsibility I was agreeing to was. I don’t have any regrets though. I had no idea how much my life would change when Jacob approached me in the history hallway asking to run with me.
Hogan: It actually is somewhat a funny story on how I decided to run for class president. It was the last day to sign up and submit your name to run. I was sitting in first period and a bunch of my classmates started talking to me about running for class president. I brushed it off, but throughout the day more and more people told me I should give it a shot. So about an hour before the deadline Katherine and I decided to run together, and here we are!
SJ: What has been the biggest challenge as president?
Nolan: So far, the biggest challenge has been accepting other people’s responsibilities as your own. When other people fall short, as president, it’s now your responsibility to make sure their duties are done. It seems pretty obvious, but the first time that happened with me I was kind of shell-shocked. But, yes, that was definitely the biggest challenge as president for me.
Hogan: The biggest challenge as class president is making sure everything is ready to go and that we have a plan to complete the task at hand. Mr. Johnson does a wonderful job going over the plan and making sure we all know what is expected. However, there is always that fear of everything not getting done on time.
SJ: What have you accomplished as president that you’re most proud of?
Nolan: I am most proud of creating deeper relationships with everyone in my class and the teachers and administrators at FCHS. Raising $25,000 for my senior class has been one of the biggest things I’ve ever done in my life, but it wouldn’t feel as great of an accomplishment without making such amazing relationships in my school.
Hogan: Besides the fact of raising around $25,000 over the course of the year, it is hard to narrow it down to a specific event. However, I am most proud of how welcoming our events were for everyone. The officers and I always want to make each student at Franklin County feel welcome at the dances. We want them to know that no matter what their circumstances are, they know they are welcome at FCHS events. I am also proud of the officers collectively being unselfish all year and doing everything for someone else and not themselves.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Nolan: I am also involved in the Young Democrats Club, Beta Club and Drama Club. I’ve played varsity doubles on the tennis team all four years of high school too. I’ve been a part of the Frankfort Youth Climate Strike for a couple of years within the community.
Hogan: At Franklin County High School I am the president of the National Honor Society. I am a member of the Beta, DECA and FCA clubs. I am a three-year member of the FCHS golf team and a four-year member of the FCHS baseball team.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Nolan: After graduation, I am attending the University of Cincinnati and majoring in cellular and molecular biology. Eventually, I want to go to medical school and get my doctorate.
Hogan: After graduation I plan to attend the University of Kentucky and pursue an engineering degree. (Hogan has received an Academic Provost Scholarship from UK. He was awarded the Commonwealth Credit Union scholarship, Hiram Lodge #4 scholarship, the Voice of Democracy scholarship and the Buddy Lewis Memorial Scholarship. After his selection into the Central Kentucky Youth Salute, he was selected as the Central Kentucky Youth Leader of the Year.)
