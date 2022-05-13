Two young students from Frankfort showed off their writing skills in the KET 2022 Young Writers Contest.
Competing in the primary (K-2nd) division, Susannah Goodrich took first place in the short story category, and Arjun Reddy Vemula was the winner in the poetry category.
For their accomplishments, Susannah and Arjun Reddy have been named the WesBanco Students of the Week.
Susannah’s story was entitled “Bill the Wolf, Man’s Best Friend,” and Arjun Reddy’s poem was “I Love My Family.”
Susannah, who is homeschooled and in the first grade, is the daughter of Nathan and Sarah Goodrich.
Arjun Reddy, a kindergartener at Bridgeport, is the son of Sriram Reddy Vemula and Deepthi Reddy Goguri.
State Journal: Why did you decide to enter the contest?
Susannah: Because I love books and like to write.
Arjun Reddy: I am just learning how to write and wanted to learn more about my ability to write and share my writing. It is also about helping others to inspire to write.
SJ: Why did you decide to write about your family?
Arjun Reddy: I decided to write about my family because l love my family so much.
SJ: How did you decide what to write about?
Susannah: I like to tell stories to myself when I'm lying in bed or riding in the car and this was one of those stories.
SJ: What do you like best about school?
Susannah: I like when my mom reads books out loud to brothers, sister and me.
Arjun Reddy: I like to do math, recess and reading at school. I also like to learn about science and explore new concepts.
SJ: What do you like to do when you're not in school?
Susannah: Read! Some of my favorite books are the Warriors books by Erin Hunter and the "My Weird School" books.
Arjun Reddy: When I am not in school, I like to go to water parks, draw pictures and watch "Cosmos" on TV.
SJ: Who is your hero, and why are they your hero?
Susannah: Jesus because he died on a cross for me.
Arjun Reddy: All my teachers are my heroes because they help me learn, teach me discipline, responsibility and to explore new things. My mom is my hero because she works so hard for our family and takes care of me and my sister.
