Meechi Britt and Navi Starks wanted to share some information they didn’t think all students know.
So the pair of Western Hills seniors, both agriculture students and FFA members, developed a presentation about Black historians with an emphasis on agriculture and leadership.
Britt and Starks made the presentation to their peers during FFA week, and they have been selected as the WesBanco Students of the Week.
Britt plays basketball and football at WHHS, and he runs track. He is a leader in the Overcomers Club and helped start a boys intramural basketball league for students who didn’t get the chance to play basketball or didn’t make the team.
Starks plays football and runs track for WHHS.
Britt is the son of Tina Adams, and Starks is the son of Natasha Weghorn.
State Journal: How did you come up with the idea for the presentation?
Britt: Well, I came up with this idea because I felt like not a lot of schools teach about how African Americans were involved in a lot of the things we have today, and I think it needed to be heard.
Starks: I felt like the school systems haven’t taught us enough about important people that look like me, so I wanted to research and learn myself and teach others about them.
SJ: How much research did it take?
Britt: Me and Navi researched for this presentation for about two weeks.
Starks: It took us like a week and a half to two weeks.
SJ: Did you learn anything during your research that surprised you or you didn’t know before?
Britt: Yes, I actually learned a lot, like most of the things we have to survive today were invented by an African American. For instance, Frederick Jones was an inventor best known for the development of refrigeration. He helped get all our perishable goods to the stores that we eat from today.
Starks: Yes, I learned a lot of stuff that I didn’t know before the research.
SJ: How did you become involved in FFA?
Britt: I became involved with the FFA when I heard that all the teachers were nice and helpful. I agree they are, and I’ve learned a lot from these teachers. I’m happy to be a part of what they’ve got going on. They motivate me to work harder.
Starks: I became involved in FFA by choosing an FFA class to take this year.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Britt: I plan to attend college to play football and major in sports management.
Starks: My plans for after graduation are to go to college and be a zoologist.
