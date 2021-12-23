A holiday card contest held by Frankfort Independent Schools yielded two winners, Charlotte Rhodes and Ember Rodgers, and they have been selected as the WesBanco Students of the Week.
The contest was open to all students attending FIS schools.
Charlotte and Ember were recognized for their achievement at the FIS board meeting Dec. 13.
“We had two incredible students who had some impressive entries, and we combined their efforts and actually formed the first ever, or in my tenure, the first ever holiday card,” Superintendent Houston Barber said at the meeting.
The district sent the card to community members, and both students received 20 cards to send to family and friends.
Charlotte, a first grader, is the daughter of Wilson and Sarah Rhodes.
Ember, a sixth grader, is the daughter of Jason and Tina Rodgers.
State Journal: Why did you decide to enter the holiday card contest?
Charlotte: I entered the contest because I love to draw.
Ember: I thought it would be a fun experience as Christmas was just around the corner and I love to draw.
SJ: How did you come up with the design, and which part of the card is your design?
Charlotte: I came up with the idea from Art Hub. It’s a video that teaches kids how to draw things. I drew the reindeer.
Ember: I was looking on Google and I saw two strings of ornaments saying "Merry Christmas." I thought ornaments go on trees and so I thought a Christmas tree with presents at the bottom with a sign saying "Merry Christmas" would be a nice design. My part of the card is the background and everything on the card except for the reindeer, ornaments covering up the word "Christmas" and the word "Be.” I did the background tree with garland, wood floor with presents and the word "Merry.”
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school?
Charlotte: My favorite subject at school is art. It’s my favorite because I love to draw and we get to draw lots of things in art.
Ember: History is my favorite subject because I love learning about things in the past, and my former history teacher, Ms. Burell, made it really fun to learn about it.
SJ: What are some of your favorite activities?
Charlotte: I love to draw, dance and play with my little brother.
Ember: Playing the piano, singing, playing the drums, soccer, drawing and painting, spending time with friends and family.
