Sisters Beth, Abby and Annie Roy have excelled at The Frankfort Christian Academy, where they have impressed their teachers with their work ethic and desire to learn.
The Roys are the WesBanco Students of the Week.
“I have taught for 47 years and have rarely encountered such a group of siblings,” Lonnie Lewis, a teacher at TFCA, wrote in his nomination. “I first met them last summer when the oldest two came to my study skills week-long class.
“The family had moved here and the daughters wanted to attend the class to learn how to be better and stronger students. I remember well how bright they were, their work ethic was remarkable and they were also both just nice to work with, always smiling and begging to learn.
“Elizabeth as a sophomore was in my Human Geography AP course and made an A for the year. This year, she is in the 11th grade U.S. History AP class and is thriving — she loves a challenge. Abigail, a freshman, is in my World History AP course and is a joy to have.
“The youngest, Annie, I have not had in class yet so I sought out her teachers from this past year as she was in the fifth grade. The comments included: a wow student, always strived to do well, hard worker, and just a wonderful student. My thought was wow! Three young ladies who all share such outstanding attributes.”
Beth is a junior this year, Abby is a freshman and Annie is in the sixth grade.
They are the daughters of David and Emily Roy.
State Journal: What is your favorite subject in school and why?
Beth: My favorite subject in school is English. I like it because I have always loved reading.
Abby: My favorite subject in school is Spanish because I love learning about a different language.
Annie: My favorite subject in school is math because it is fun to figure out.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school, at church or in the community?
Beth: Varsity volleyball, coaching assistant for middle school volleyball, varsity basketball, Beta Club, National Honor Society, preschool Sunday school helper, Capital City youth group, book reviewer for Paul Sawyier Public Library, fifth grade teacher assistant, ice cream scooper at Baskin Robbins.
Abby: Pre Professional dance program at Kentucky Dance Academy, ballet assistant teacher, preschool Sunday school helper, Capital City youth group.
Annie: Middle school volleyball, archery team, Capital City youth group, Broadway Clay student, Fine Arts Camp.
SJ: What do you plan to do after graduation or when you grow up?
Beth: After graduation I want to get a teaching degree to teach high school English and to also pursue creative writing.
Abby: I would like to pursue a career in dance or teach at a dance studio.
Annie: I think I would like to go to college.
SJ: What do you like best about school?
Beth: What I like about school is hanging out with friends and learning with them.
Abby: I like hanging out with my friends and learning new things at school.
Annie: Being with friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.