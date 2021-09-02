Sisters Beth, Abby and Annie Roy have excelled at The Frankfort Christian Academy, where they have impressed their teachers with their work ethic and desire to learn.

The Roys are the WesBanco Students of the Week.

“I have taught for 47 years and have rarely encountered such a group of siblings,” Lonnie Lewis, a teacher at TFCA, wrote in his nomination. “I first met them last summer when the oldest two came to my study skills week-long class.

“The family had moved here and the daughters wanted to attend the class to learn how to be better and stronger students. I remember well how bright they were, their work ethic was remarkable and they were also both just nice to work with, always smiling and begging to learn.

“Elizabeth as a sophomore was in my Human Geography AP course and made an A for the year. This year, she is in the 11th grade U.S. History AP class and is thriving — she loves a challenge. Abigail, a freshman, is in my World History AP course and is a joy to have.

“The youngest, Annie, I have not had in class yet so I sought out her teachers from this past year as she was in the fifth grade. The comments included: a wow student, always strived to do well, hard worker, and just a wonderful student. My thought was wow! Three young ladies who all share such outstanding attributes.”

Beth is a junior this year, Abby is a freshman and Annie is in the sixth grade.

They are the daughters of David and Emily Roy.

State Journal: What is your favorite subject in school and why?

Beth: My favorite subject in school is English. I like it because I have always loved reading.

Abby: My favorite subject in school is Spanish because I love learning about a different language.

Annie: My favorite subject in school is math because it is fun to figure out.

SJ: What activities are you involved in at school, at church or in the community?

Beth: Varsity volleyball, coaching assistant for middle school volleyball, varsity basketball, Beta Club, National Honor Society, preschool Sunday school helper, Capital City youth group, book reviewer for Paul Sawyier Public Library, fifth grade teacher assistant, ice cream scooper at Baskin Robbins.

Abby: Pre Professional dance program at Kentucky Dance Academy, ballet assistant teacher, preschool Sunday school helper, Capital City youth group.

Annie: Middle school volleyball, archery team, Capital City youth group, Broadway Clay student, Fine Arts Camp.

SJ: What do you plan to do after graduation or when you grow up?

Beth: After graduation I want to get a teaching degree to teach high school English and to also pursue creative writing.

Abby: I would like to pursue a career in dance or teach at a dance studio.

Annie: I think I would like to go to college.

SJ: What do you like best about school?

Beth: What I like about school is hanging out with friends and learning with them.

Abby: I like hanging out with my friends and learning new things at school.

Annie: Being with friends.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription