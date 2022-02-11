Any of the Wallaces at The Frankfort Christian Academy would draw admiration for their academic achievements and extracurricular activities, but the accomplishments of William, Caitlin and Emily Wallace combined have been extraordinary.
For their accomplishments, the Wallaces have been named the WesBanco Students of the Week.
“I have taught for 47½ years and have rarely encountered such a group of siblings,” TFCA teacher Lonnie Lewis wrote in his nomination. “I first met the trio when the oldest two (Caitlin and William) were students of mine in a summer study skills class 5½ years ago.
“They are twins who wanted to become better prepared for the rigors of the honors seventh grade world history class. I remember well how bright they were, their work ethic was remarkable and they were also both just nice to work with.
“Emily has taken the same route as her siblings since the seventh grade and this year has a nice A in World History AP. All three have many traits in common. They all three want to learn and excel.”
Caitlin and Emily play basketball, volleyball and soccer, and William has performed in several plays at TFCA, is a member of the school’s show choir and has a role in the weekly chapel services as one of the moderators.
Caitlin and William both attended the Governor’s Scholars Program last summer.
Caitlin and William are seniors, and Emily is a sophomore. Their father is Bill Wallace, and their mother is Mary Wallace.
Caitlin
State Journal: Who or what inspired your love of learning?
Caitlin: I have always had a desire to learn, but I would say my parents inspired that in me at a young age. They always encouraged me to pursue subjects that I was interested in and gave me the opportunities to learn as much as I could.
SJ: How do you see sports participation benefiting students?
Caitlin: Being involved in sports provides a way for students to develop traits and characteristics that would not naturally be formed by sitting in a classroom. Sports allow students to learn discipline and integrity.
SJ: What was your favorite part of the Governor’s Scholars Program, and where did you attend?
Caitlin: I was at the Governor’s Scholars Program at Centre College. Other than the lifelong friendships that I made at GSP, my favorite part was being able to have civil conversations with people who had different opinions than me. In the regular world, most people are never willing to hear the other side of the argument, instead they just argue with those that disagree with them. It was so nice to be able to be in a conversation where someone respected my opinion and I could respect theirs. It provided a way to learn more about the other side of issues that I did not necessarily agree with.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school and in your community?
Caitlin: I play club soccer with Kings Hammer Bluegrass. At school, I participate in soccer, volleyball, basketball, Beta Club, and National Honor Society.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Caitlin: After graduation, I plan to attend Centre College on a pre-med track where I will major in either biology or molecular biology. I hope to go to medical school and then further specialize in oncology.
William
State Journal: Who or what inspired your love of learning?
William: My love of learning was inspired by the idea of creativity, and in the pursuit of wanting to grow in my creativity, I pursued learning as much as I could.
SJ: How many plays have you been in? What has been your favorite role and why is it your favorite?
William: I have been in several school plays, about six if I were to count the ones in high school, and my favorite role so far has been playing Elliot Williams, a writer/narrator in the play "Murder on the 518." This was my favorite role because I talked in the third person and acted overly intellectual, which was perfect for me. So much so that many people commented on how I was cast perfectly for Elliot's character.
SJ: What was your favorite part of the Governor’s Scholars Program, and where did you attend?
William: My favorite part of the Governor's Scholars Program was the banquet where all of the scholars gathered in the main hall and dined while a slideshow, showcasing the past five weeks, played on a big screen. This was a good time to reflect on the friendships I had made, and the memories I would carry with me for the rest of my life. I attended GSP at Bellarmine University.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school and in your community?
William: I am involved in quite an array of community- and school-related activities, including but not limited to: my school's drama and show choir department, the varsity soccer team, the Governor's Scholars Program, National Beta Club, National Honor Society and a few other academic programs at my school. In the community I am involved in a Photography Club in downtown Frankfort, I am an Eagle Scout in Troop 269, from Frankfort, I am a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, located in Cynthiana, and I intern at Montaplast of North America Inc., also in Frankfort.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
William: After graduation I plan on attending the University of Kentucky and pursuing a major in mechanical engineering. While in college I will be a member of the Engineering Living Learning Program on campus, and I hope to become active in the school's RUF program. After graduating from college I will likely find a nearby job pertaining to my career and work up a stable income in order to help pay for debt I accumulated (if any is present). I then hope to chase after my life's dream of being a pilot, most likely earning a private pilot's license and flying mostly for recreation and not commercially.
Emily
State Journal: Who or what inspired your love of learning?
Emily: My parents inspired my love for learning because they always pushed me to do my best in school and to attempt hard things, which eventually I started to enjoy.
SJ: What is your favorite sport and why?
Emily: My favorite sport is soccer because I’ve played it my entire life, and I can’t imagine not being able to play it anymore.
SJ: What is your favorite subject in school and why?
Emily: My favorite subject in school is math because I find it fun, so I enjoy doing it.
SJ: What activities are you involved in at school and in your community?
Emily: I’m involved in soccer, volleyball, archery, basketball, Beta Club and National Honors Society at my school. Some activities I do outside of school include church and volunteering at the L.I.F.E. House.
SJ: What achievement at TFCA are you most proud of and why?
Emily: My achievement I’m most proud of at TFCA is winning a math award that can be awarded to any middle school or high school student. The reason I’m so proud of this achievement is because of how many other people could have won this award, and I still ended up winning it.
