A trip to state was on the line when the Sumobot Battle to the Death tournament took place at Western Hills Feb. 16.

Taking the victory were WHHS sophomores Kadin Jobe, Preston Curtsinger and Trey Harrell.

Students of the week logo
022523.StudentWeek-Jobe_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' Kadin Jobe is a WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)
022523.StudentWeek-Curtsinger_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' Preston Curtsinger is a WesBanco Student of the Week. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription