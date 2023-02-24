A trip to state was on the line when the Sumobot Battle to the Death tournament took place at Western Hills Feb. 16.
Taking the victory were WHHS sophomores Kadin Jobe, Preston Curtsinger and Trey Harrell.
The win in the tournament puts WHHS in the sumobot competition at the State STLP (Student Technology Leadership Program) April 19 at Rupp Arena. Because only two-people teams can compete at state, Jobe and Curtsinger will represent WHHS.
For their achievement, Jobe, Curtsinger and Harrell have been named the WesBanco Students of the Week.
Jobe is the son of Cassandra Turner and Perry Boone, Curtsinger is the son of Travis and Amy Curtsinger, and Harrell is the son of Erin and Mark Harrell.
State Journal: How did you become interested in sumobot competitions?
Jobe: I became interested in sumobots because I have always enjoyed working with robots and I joined STLP at Hills to work with robots, but when I learned about sumobots I knew that I had to join.
Curtsinger: I became interested in sumobots because my team member Kadin recommended it to me and with my previous experience with robotics I thought it would be fun.
Harrell: I knew Tim, one of the hosts, who reached out to me and asked me to join and I thought it sounded fun.
SJ: What is your favorite part of the competitions?
Jobe: My favorite part of the competitions has got to be seeing all of the other teams and robots that we will compete against since you see lots of people that you are extremely different from but you are all there for the same reason.
Curtsinger: My favorite part of competitions would have to be the ability to display my skills and put them to the test against other competitors.
Harrell: My favorite part is when the bots get pinned and you don't know if they will move again or not.
SJ: How would you explain the competition to people who know nothing about it?
Jobe: If I was talking to someone who has never heard of sumobots I would tell them that teams were given a few months to build and program a robot that will be put onto a ring that is black with a white border. There are two bots in each ring at any given time and each match is three rounds and the first to win two rounds wins the match.
SJ: How do the three of you collaborate on the project and decide who does what?
Curtsinger: We all collaborate by doing different things with the robot. I know how to code so while Kadin would work on the robot, I would work on the code. Trey knew how to work with the robot and configure the code so he just helped me or Kadin depending on who needed it.
SJ: What is the most challenging part of sumobot competitions?
Harrell: The most challenging part of sumobots is finding the right piece for what you need to build the bot. There is not always a Lego piece for everything.
SJ: What other activities are you involved in at school or in the community?
Jobe: At school I am part of the soccer, bowling and academic teams, as well as a member of the ski club.
Curtsinger: I am currently involved in my school's STLP program, my school’s Beta Club, Kentucky TSA and Bluegrass Berms Mountain Biking Team.
Harrell: I am in tennis, TSA (Technology Student Association) and mountain biking. I have been helping [Franklin County Judge-Executive] Michael Mueller with building the mountain biking trail over at Lakeview Park.
