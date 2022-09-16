Three Western Hills students — Lane Broughton, Sarah Lodmell and Mahathi Turlapati — recently earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
These programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country.
For this achievement, Broughton, Lodmell and Turlapati have been named WesBanco Students of the Week.
Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams and are Black, Latinx, Indigenous and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition,” WHHS Principal Ryan King said in a post on Facebook. “We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments. These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”
Broughton also earned the AP Capstone Diploma. To earn this honor, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP exams of their choosing.
Broughton is the first WHHS student who received the honor before his senior year. All the other WHHS honorees did not receive it until after graduation.
Turlapati is the daughter of Madhuri and Srikanth Turlapati.
Lodmell is the daughter of Beth Lodmell and David Lodmell.
Broughton is the son of Timi Broughton.
State Journal: Have you always placed an emphasis on education?
Turlapati: Definitely. My parents always stressed to us academics and our education. They really wanted us to do well in class and do well on tests. And it comes from me too to do well.
Lodmell: My mom is a teacher, so I’ve always been around schools. I’ve always liked school, I’ve always liked reading and keeping up with my grades. It’s like my motivation to always do well in school.
Broughton: Academics have always been important to me. I want to get into a good college, and this sets me up for my future.
SJ: What is your favorite subject and why?
Turlapati: Probably science, specifically chemistry. I love experiments and doing hands-on work. It comes easy to me. I easily understand different concepts of science.
Lodmell: I like history and social studies. I like history because it’s a bunch of stories from the past that are pretty interesting.
Broughton: Social studies and history. I think with history looking to the past helps us understand the present and who we are as a society.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Turlapati: College, but I’m making appointments for college visits to see which is the best place for me. I want to be a pediatrician, so I’m definitely thinking pre-med. My major will probably be biology, public health, something along those lines.
Lodmell: I want to go to UK for its pre-law program. It’s an accelerated program so you get your degree a lot faster. I don’t necessarily want to be a lawyer, but I’ll do something with the degree.
Broughton: I’m not sure which college I’ll attend, but I think my major will be agriculture and I’ll probably minor in anthropology. Agriculture is kind of broad with what you can do. With anthropology I’d like to become an archeologist.
