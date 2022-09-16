091722.StudentsWeek-Broughton Lodmell Turlapati_Facebook.png

Western Hills students, from left, Sarah Lodmell, Mahathi Turlapati and Lane Broughton, are the WesBanco Students of the Week. (Photo via Facebook)

Three Western Hills students — Lane Broughton, Sarah Lodmell and Mahathi Turlapati — recently earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription