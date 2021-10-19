Western Hills logo

The Western Hills academic team defeated Anderson County in Commonwealth Academic League play Monday 139-121.

Top quick recall players for WHHS were Mahmood Ateyeh in math, Chinmay Tope in science and social studies, Holland Riddell in language arts, and Cameron Anderson in humanities.

Top written scores were a perfect 20/20 by Varshith Kotagiri in math, Nathan Mehaffy in science and language arts, and Cameron Anderson in humanities and social studies.

Western Hills remains undefeated and will play Franklin County on Monday.

