The Western Hills academic team edged Franklin County by less than a point, 127.5-126.75, last week.

WHHS led after the written round 72.5-69.75 and went on to win the math and science rounds of quick recall. FCHS won language arts, social studies and humanities to take the quick recall portion of the competition.

Top written scorers for Hills were Nathan Mehaffy and Mahmood Ateyeh in math, Varshitha Ramesh in science, Holland Riddell, Nick True, Mehaffy and Ferni Fuentes in language arts, Cameron Anderson in social studies, and Riddell in humanities.

In quick recall play, Ateyeh was the top player for Western Hills, earning the most points in both math and science. Riddell was WHHS’ quick recall leader in language arts and humanities, and Jacob Anderson was Hills’ top scorer in social studies.

Franklin County’s leading scorers were Nicholas Kapustey in math and science, Terrell Clark in language arts and humanities, and Andy Clark in social studies.

