The Western Hills academic team competed in Commonwealth Academic League action against Great Crossing Monday.

After the written round, WHHS was down 71 to 70.25, but the Wolverines came back and won by a final score of 144.25 to 107.

Top scorers on the exams were Mahmood Ateyeh and Nathan Mehaffy in math with two perfect scores, Mehaffy in science and language arts, Chinmay Tope and Cameron Anderson in social studies, and Jacob Anderson and Cameron Anderson in humanities.

In quick recall, Hills won every round of play. Top scorers were Ateyeh in math, Tope in science, Holland Riddell in language arts, and Cameron Anderson in social studies and arts/humanities.

Western Hills will travel to Anderson County to compete on Oct. 18.

