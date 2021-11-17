Western Hills logo
Western Hills' academic team kept its unbeaten streak alive after defeating Sayre in Commonwealth Academic League action.
 
WHHS led the written round by six points and went on to a successful showing in quick recall, winning the match by a final score of 140-109.
 
On the written exams, top scorers for Hills were Varshith Kotagiri and Mahmood Ateyeh with perfect scores in math, Varshitha Ramesh in science, Ally Arnett in language arts, Chinmay Tope in social studies, and Cameron Anderson in humanities.  
 
In quick recall, top scorers were Ateyeh in math, Tope in science, Holland Riddell in language arts, Cameron Anderson in social studies, and Anderson and Riddell in humanities.
 
Western Hills will travel to Scott County on Nov. 29 for the final league match before the tournament on Dec. 6.  
 

