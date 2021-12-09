Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ academic team won the Commonwealth Academic League End-of-Season Tournament Tuesday.

WHHS entered as the No. 1 seed and defeated Sayre in the semifinals and Great Crossing in the finals to win the tournament.  

Western Hills won by a final score of 130-102. Other teams competing included Anderson County, Shelby County, Scott County and Franklin County.  

The WHHS team consists of Ally Arnett, Cameron Anderson, Chinmay Tope, Ferni Fuentes, Holland Riddell, Jacob Anderson, Jeremiah Wilder, Kadin Jobe, Mahir Gokaraju, Mahitha Ramisetti, Mahmood Ateyeh, Nathan Mehaffy, Nick True, Ridhi Penmecha, Sanjna Raj, Sruthi Paluri, Varshith Kotagiri and Varshitha Ramesh.

The Wolverines will celebrate their perfect season and tournament win at the CAL Banquet Monday night.

WHHS will compete in the Governor’s Cup in January.

