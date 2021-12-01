Western Hills logo

In its final match of the regular season, Western Hills’ academic team defeated Scott County Monday to finish the regular season undefeated.

Western Hills is the No. 1 seed in next week’s Commonwealth Academic League tournament, which will take place Monday and Tuesday at Franklin County.

Members of WHHS’ academic team are Ally Arnett, Cameron Anderson, Chinmay Tope, Ferni Fuentes, Holland Riddell, Jacob Anderson, Jeremiah Wilder, Kadin Jobe, Mahir Gokaraju, Mahitha Ramisetti, Mahmood Ateyeh, Nathan Mehaffy, Nick True, Ridhi Penmecha, Sanjna Raj, Sruthi Paluri, Varshith Kotagiri and Varshitha Ramesh.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription