Western Hills opened the first round of the Commonwealth Academic League fall competition Monday, hosting Anderson County and winning 149-109.

Western Hills logo

In written assessment, Western Hills’ top scorers were Varshith Kotagiri in math, Nathan Mehaffy in science, Nick True in language arts, Nathan Carpenter and Cameron Anderson in social studies, and Holland Riddell in arts and humanities.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription