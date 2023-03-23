Western Hills’ academic team competed at the State Governor’s Cup in Louisville last weekend. Overall, after all combined points, Western Hills placed 10th in the state.

The Hills quick recall team had an impressive victory over Marion County but fell to Danville. DuPont Manual was the eventual champion. The other final four teams were McCracken County, Dunbar and Owensboro High School.

governors cup logo.jpg

