Western Hills' Varshitha Ramesh, left, and Mahmood Ateyeh with their trophies at the state Governor's Cup competition in Louisville. (Photo submitted)
The Western Hills High School academic team had a strong showing at the state Governor's Cup competition, held in Louisville Saturday through Monday.
 
Freshman Mahmood Ateyeh placed fourth in the state in math, and freshman Varshitha Ramesh was eighth in science. Freshman Holland Riddell was 16th in arts and humanities and 40th in language arts.
 
The quick recall team, in its first ever state appearance, finished in the top 24. The Wolverines lost to eventual (and defending) state champion Henderson County in the first round. In the second round, WHHS defeated Region 2 champion University Heights, but a close loss to Murray in round three kept Western Hills one win away from making the Sweet 16. The quick recall team is captained by senior Chinmay Tope.
 
The WHHS future problem solving team, coached by Matt Graham, finished 25th in the state.
 
In overall points, Western Hills finished 16th in the state.

