Western Hills' academic team placed second in regional Governor's Cup competition Feb. 18 in Lexington. Members of the team, pictured from left, are Varshith Kotagiri, Mahmood Ateyeh, Nathan Mehaffy, Kadin Jobe, Cameron Anderson, Adrian Bennett, Jacob Anderson, Nathan Carpenter, Mahir Gokaraju, Nick True, Manas Garla, Holland Riddell, Varshitha Ramesh, Sruthi Paluri, Ridhi Penmecha and Loukya Akula. (Photo submitted)
Western Hills’ academic team placed second in the regional Governor’s Cup competition Saturday.
Schools from Districts 41-44 gathered to compete in content assessment, written composition, content assessment and quick recall play.
These schools include Western Hills, Franklin County, Frankfort High, The Frankfort Christian Academy, Dunbar, Woodford County, Lexington Catholic, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Mercer County, Anderson County, Washington County, Tates Creek and Lexington Christian Academy.
After all events were scored, Western Hills placed second behind Dunbar. Hills had strong showings in all events, and as a result, several students will be going to the State Tournament next month.
In quick recall, the top two teams from the region advance to the KAAC (Kentucky Association for Academic Competition) state tournament. Hills had a bye first round and then went on to beat Woodford County in Round 2 by a score of 33-19. WHHS had another bye in Round 3 but went on to lose to Dunbar in Round 4.
In Round 5, Hills faced off against Henry Clay, winning by a final score of 45-29, thus advancing to the state tournament, even though the Wolverines were again defeated by Dunbar in the final match of quick recall, this time by a score of 39-32.
Hills’ second place for the day in quick recall is only the second time in school history that has happened. The starters for the team were captain Mahmood Ateyeh, Nathan Mehaffy, Cameron Anderson and Holland Riddell. Nick True and Varshith Kotagiri served as alternates and also played.
Frankfort’s quick recall team placed fifth.
In content assessment, the following students from WHHS are also headed to state next month.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.