Western Hills' academic team placed second in regional Governor's Cup competition Feb. 18 in Lexington. Members of the team, pictured from left, are Varshith Kotagiri, Mahmood Ateyeh, Nathan Mehaffy, Kadin Jobe, Cameron Anderson, Adrian Bennett, Jacob Anderson, Nathan Carpenter, Mahir Gokaraju, Nick True, Manas Garla, Holland Riddell, Varshitha Ramesh, Sruthi Paluri, Ridhi Penmecha and Loukya Akula. (Photo submitted)

Western Hills’ academic team placed second in the regional Governor’s Cup competition Saturday.

Schools from Districts 41-44 gathered to compete in content assessment, written composition, content assessment and quick recall play.

