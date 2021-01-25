Western Hills logo

Western Hills academic team soundly defeated its competition at the 41st District Governor’s Cup on Saturday.

The Wolverines scored 59 points to take the title with Great Crossing second with 26 points, followed by a two-way tie for third place between Franklin County and Scott County, which each scored 12 points, and Frankfort High with six.

Western Hills was undefeated with impressive victories all day in Quick Recall. The Wolverines bested Great Crossing 41-16 in the opening match and Scott County 40-14 in the second round. WHHS then defeated Great Crossing again 52-8.

The Wolverines were captained by Gabe True. Members of the team are Jill Jacobs, Chinmay Tope, Mason Wooldridge, Aathman Bhavaraju, Conner Hill and Henry Hoffman, who all contributed to the team’s success in Quick Recall.

WHHS also excelled in written exams, earning several top spots.

In addition to the Quick Recall team, the following students have advanced to regional play:

• Joshna Kurra, second place, math.

• Bhavaraju, third place, math.

• Wooldridge, fourth place, math.

• True, first place, science.

• Tope, second place, science.

• Hill, first place, social studies.

• True, fourth place, social studies.

• Henry Hoffman, fifth place, social studies.

• Elizabeth Gardenhire, first place, language arts.

• Jacobs, third place, language arts.

• Sarah Davidson, fifth place, language arts.

• Jacobs, first place, arts and humanities.

• Rafael Fricker, first place, written composition.

• Olivia Lewis, third place, written composition.

• Ferni Fuentes, fifth place, written composition.

“This is the first time that I can remember all three composition writers from WHHS advancing to regionals,” said Ryan Hale, who coaches the Western Hills Academic Team along with assistants Kaylee Sutton and Matthew Graham.

Eric Shields and Chris Boss officiated and scored the match, respectively.

Hills advances to the Feb. 13 KAAC Regional Tournament hosted by East Jessamine.

