Western Hills hosted District Governor's Cup, the KAAC (Kentucky Association for Academic Competition) annual event, on Saturday.

Western Hills' academic team won the District Governor's Cup Saturday. From left are Vidya Vasudevan, Ridhi Penmecha, Loukia Akula, Sruthi Paluri, Varshitha Ramesh, Holland Riddell, Mahmood Ateyeh, Nathan Mehaffy, Nick True, Kadin Jobe, Mahir Gokaraju, Varshith Kotagiri, Cameron Anderson, Nathan Carpenter, Jacob Anderson and Adrian Bennett. (Photo submitted)

WHHS, Franklin County, Frankfort High, and The Frankfort Christian Academy all competed. For the day, after all events were totaled, Western Hills placed first. 

