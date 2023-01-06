010723.NathanCarpenter_file.jpg

Nathan Carpenter (File photo)

Nathan Carpenter, a freshman at Western Hills, took second place in the state deaf/hard of hearing spelling bee last month in Elizabethtown.

The spelling bee, provided through the Kentucky School for the Deaf outreach program, was separated into grade level groups — first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade, seventh-ninth grade and 10th-12th grade.

