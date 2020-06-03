The high school tennis season might have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but state's tennis players were honored by the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association (KYHSTCA), which named an all-state team Tuesday.

Western Hills' Palmer Collett, who graduated last month, was named to the all-state team and was an automatic qualifier representing the 11th Region.

060320.Ten-WHPCollett-allstate_SJFile.jpg

Western Hills' Palmer Collett, seen here playing in the John Harnice Invitational last year, has been named to the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association's all-state team. (State Journal file photo)

The all-state-team consists of 26 members, including an automatic qualifier from each of the 16 regions. Teams submitted senior nominees, and those nominees were voted on by the head coaches of each school in their regions.

The leading vote-getter in each region was an automatic qualifier.

The KYHSTCA selected the at-large members of the team from the remaining nominees.

Trinity's Michael Chou was named Mr. Tennis, and McCracken County's Sophia Shiben was named Miss Tennis.

