The Western Hills High School dance team started its competition season strong Saturday in the Cheer Elite Capital Cup Championship.
The team won first place in the Varsity Large Hip Hop division, along with Ultimate Grand Champions, which was awarded to the team with the highest score among all school and all-star dance teams that competed.
The award qualifies Western Hills' dance team to compete in the Cheer Elite Best of the Best National Championship in March. Additionally, coach Andrea Masters was named Coach of the Year after being nominated by Western Hills dancers.