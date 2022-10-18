Western Hills hosted Franklin County in Commonwealth Academic League play Monday, and WHHS won the match by a final score of 152.75 to 100.75.

Hills won the written rounds of math, science, language arts and humanities, while Franklin County won social studies. Scores after the written round were 75.75 WHHS, 66.75 FCHS.

