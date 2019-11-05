Western Hills High School students were among the Kentucky Future Farmers of America members who represented the state at the national convention last week.
The convention was held in Indianapolis from Wednesday through Saturday. Almost 70,000 attended. During the event, students compete in agriculture contests.
Western Hills' Joshua Griffin was a national proficiency award finalist in the area of agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance entrepreneurship.
Olivia Moore represented the commonwealth in the National FFA Chorus.
Luke Staude was among three Kentucky students who performed in the National FFA Band.