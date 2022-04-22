Western Hills senior Jacob Fields, seated second from left, recently signed to play football at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Seated next to Fields are his parents, Mark and Melissa Fields, and seated on the far right is his sister, Caitlyn Biggs. Standing is WHHS football coach Don Miller. (Photo submitted)
Western Hills senior Jacob Fields, 18, recently signed to play football at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, an NCAA Div. III school in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Rose-Hulman, a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, finished 8-2 last season.
Fields, a four-year starter for the Wolverines, is also on the WHHS track team and has been on the Wolverine wrestling team.
Parents: Mark and Melissa Fields
Plans to major in: electrical engineering
GPA: 4.10
Sport you plan to play in college: football
Position(s) you played in high school: linebacker and fullback
Selected Rose-Hulman because: Rose is known for their engineering programs and their academics can set you up for life after college. I really felt at home with the coaches and the team, and they have a great football program. They went undefeated in their conference last year.
Chose Rose-Hulman over: Case Western and Trine
Letters earned (all sports): Football (4), wrestling (1), track and field (2)
Honors earned: all-county, district honorable mention (Jr.), district first team (Sr.), defensive MVP for Battle of Frankfort (Fr.), academic all-state (So., Jr., Sr.), team captain (So., Jr., Sr.), linebacker award (Fr., So., Jr., Sr.), team MVP (Sr.)
Western Hills football coach Don Miller: “Jacob has been a four-year starter for us. He's a very special player by showcasing his talents in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams. The two things that stick out the most with Jacob are his football IQ and his intensity on the field. Jacob has also excelled in the classroom with a 4.1 GPA while being a multi sport athlete — football, track and wrestling.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.