042722.WH-Fields signing_submitted.jpg

Western Hills senior Jacob Fields, seated second from left, recently signed to play football at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Seated next to Fields are his parents, Mark and Melissa Fields, and seated on the far right is his sister, Caitlyn Biggs. Standing is WHHS football coach Don Miller. (Photo submitted)

Western Hills senior Jacob Fields, 18, recently signed to play football at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, an NCAA Div. III school in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Rose-Hulman, a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, finished 8-2 last season.

Fields, a four-year starter for the Wolverines, is also on the WHHS track team and has been on the Wolverine wrestling team.

Parents: Mark and Melissa Fields

Plans to major in: electrical engineering

GPA: 4.10

Sport you plan to play in college: football

Position(s) you played in high school: linebacker and fullback

Selected Rose-Hulman because: Rose is known for their engineering programs and their academics can set you up for life after college. I really felt at home with the coaches and the team, and they have a great football program. They went undefeated in their conference last year.

Chose Rose-Hulman over: Case Western and Trine

Letters earned (all sports): Football (4), wrestling (1), track and field (2)

Honors earned: all-county, district honorable mention (Jr.), district first team (Sr.), defensive MVP for Battle of Frankfort (Fr.), academic all-state (So., Jr., Sr.), team captain (So., Jr., Sr.), linebacker award (Fr., So., Jr., Sr.), team MVP (Sr.)

Western Hills football coach Don Miller: “Jacob has been a four-year starter for us. He's a very special player by showcasing his talents in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams. The two things that stick out the most with Jacob are his football IQ and his intensity on the field. Jacob has also excelled in the classroom with a 4.1 GPA while being a multi sport athlete — football, track and wrestling.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription