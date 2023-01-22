The Western Hills High School and Franklin County High School Beta Clubs recently attended the Kentucky Beta Convention.

Winners from WHHS include Varshitha Ramesh, who took third place for 10th grade science, and Varshith Kotagiri, who took first place for 10th grade math.

