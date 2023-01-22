Western Hills' Varshith Kotagiri took first place for 10th grade math, Landon Giles was named the new Kentucky Beta Club president and Varshitha Ramesh took third place for 10th grade science at the recent Kentucky Beta Convention. (Photo submitted)
Western Hills High School Beta club memebrs, from left, front row: Mykenzie Hellard; second row, Makinley Sharp, Lilly Fisher, Sierra Morris, Kendall Harper, Makayla Muravchick, Presley Fell, Karington Briscoe; thirrd row, Hunter Foster, Ben Johnson, Abigail Stout, Ellie Roberts, Kassi Napier, Taylor Doss, Maddie Smith, Sarah Quarles, Carley Chavez and Ridhi Penmecha pose for a photo during the Kentucky Beta Convention. (Photo submitted)
Gov. Andy Beshear takes a photo with Western Hills' Landon Giles and Muhlenberg County's Haley Hawkins during the Kentucky Beta Convention. Giles was named the new Kentucky Beta Club president and Hawkins was named the new Kentucky Beta Club secretary. (Photo submitted)
Western Hills High School Beta club members, from left, front row: Anna Lodmell, Gabby Shelton, Kiana Mitchell, Alyssa McCrystal; second row, Reagan Hunter, Carter Hudson, Cameron Hunter, Sarah Lodmell, Kinsley Redmon, Olivia Barker and Reagan Comer participated in the senior dance group during the Kentucky Beta Convention. (Photo submitted)
The Western Hills High School and Franklin County High School Beta Clubs recently attended the Kentucky Beta Convention.
Winners from WHHS include Varshitha Ramesh, who took third place for 10th grade science, and Varshith Kotagiri, who took first place for 10th grade math.
Western Hills' Landon Giles was named the new Kentucky Beta Club president.
From FCHS, winners include Maddie Howard, who took fifth place in 12th grade Spanish; AnnMarie Bentley, who took fourth place in 11th grade French; Liv Thompson, who took fourth place in solo performance talent; and Arantza Valladeres-Valles, who took third place in 12th grade French.
All members of the FCHS Beta Club participated in the Candidate Skit for Franklin County's Griffin McElmurray’s campaign for vice president, which took home first place.
McElmurray was named the new Kentucky Beta Club vice president. He replaces former Vice President PJ Marshall of FCHS.
