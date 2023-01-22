The Western Hills High School, Franklin County High School and The Frankfort Christian Academy Beta Clubs recently attended the Kentucky Beta Convention last week in Lexington.

Winners from WHHS include Varshitha Ramesh, who took third place for 10th grade science, and Varshith Kotagiri, who took first place for 10th grade math.

012523_TFCABetaClub01_submitted.jpeg

The Frankfort Christian Academy Beta Club members attended the Kentucky Beta Convention last week in Lexington. (Photo submitted)

