041520.WHGreenhouse_ly_web.jpg

These plants at the Western Hills greenhouse go on sale to the general public Wednesday. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Western Hills' greenhouse is open to healthcare workers only Tuesday from 3-6 p.m.

"Any nurse, doctor, paramedic, EMT, fire department, police department, anyone who's fighting to help people and who puts their health and well-being on the line for us," WHHS agriculture teacher Jeffrey Vinson Shaffer said about who could attend the sale Tuesday.

Those shopping Tuesday will receive 10% off their total order.

The greenhouse opens to the general public Wednesday. The hours are 8 a.m.-noon.

